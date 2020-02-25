Karachi Port Trust Shipping Movements Report 25 Feb 2020
Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 48 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Tuesday
SHIPS BERTHED:
Botany Bay Container Ship
Berline Express Container Ship
SHIPS SAILED:
CSCL Sydney
Diyala
M.T Karachi
EXPECTED SAILING DATE
Senanur CEBI 25/02/20
Berline Express 25/02/20
Bao Grand 26/02/20
EXPECTED ARRIVAL date CARGO
Charlotte Schulte 25/02/20 D/L Container
Violet Ace 25/02/20 D/62 Vehicle
Al Mahboobah 26/02/20 D/19950 Chem
Edison 26/02/20 D/L Container
Development Way 26/02/20 L/2 Crane
Jin Zhou Hai 26/02/20 L/55000 Clinkers
CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:
The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours
closed at 123,083 Metric Tons.
The breakup shows that the port has handled 65,543 Metric Tons of
export cargo and 57,540 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said
period. Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.
COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL
Containers 33,272 28,159 61,431
Bulk Cargo ------ ------ ------
Clinkers ------ 30,350 30,350
Talc Lumps ------ 7,034 7,034
Oil/Liquid Cargo 24,268 ------ 24,268