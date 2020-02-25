Karachi Port Trust shipping movements report 25 Feb 2020

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2020 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 48 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Tuesday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

Botany Bay Container Ship

Berline Express Container Ship

SHIPS SAILED:

CSCL Sydney

Diyala

M.T Karachi

EXPECTED SAILING DATE

Senanur CEBI 25/02/20

Berline Express 25/02/20

Bao Grand 26/02/20

EXPECTED ARRIVAL date CARGO

Charlotte Schulte 25/02/20 D/L Container

Violet Ace 25/02/20 D/62 Vehicle

Al Mahboobah 26/02/20 D/19950 Chem

Edison 26/02/20 D/L Container

Development Way 26/02/20 L/2 Crane

Jin Zhou Hai 26/02/20 L/55000 Clinkers

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours

closed at 123,083 Metric Tons.

The breakup shows that the port has handled 65,543 Metric Tons of

export cargo and 57,540 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said

period. Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Containers 33,272 28,159 61,431

Bulk Cargo ------ ------ ------

Clinkers ------ 30,350 30,350

Talc Lumps ------ 7,034 7,034

Oil/Liquid Cargo 24,268 ------ 24,268