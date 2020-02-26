Karachi Port Trust Shipping Movements Report 26 Feb 2020
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2020 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Wednesday.
SHIPS BERTHED:
Violet Ace car Carrier
Charlotte Schulte Container Ship
M.T Karachi Tanker
SHIPS SAILED:
Senanur Cebi
Berlin Express
Violet Ace
EXPECTED SAILING DATE
Charlotte Schulte 26/02/20
M.T Khairpur 27/02/20
Bao Grand 27/02/20
EXPECTED ARRIVAL date CARGO
Al Mahboobah 26/02/20 D/19950 Chem
Sea Charming 25/02/20 D/1500 Base Oil
Edison 26/02/20 D/L Container
Jin Zhou Hai 26/02/20 L/55000 Clinkers
Chemtrans Oceanic 27/02/20 D/55000 Mogas
Mol Generosity 27/02/20 Container
Liberty Peace 27/02/20 D/150 Vehicle
Grace 27/02/20 L/34400 Clinkers
CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:
The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours
closed at 94,732 Metric Tons.
The breakup shows that the port has handled 59,353 Metric Tons of
export cargo and 35,379 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said
period. Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.
COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL
Containers 20,715 41,699 62,414
Bulk Cargo 206 ------ 206
Clinkers ------ 10,270 10,270
Talc Lumps ------ 7,384 7,384
Oil/Liquid Cargo 14,458 ------ 14,458