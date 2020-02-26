Karachi Port Trust shipping movements report 26 Feb 2020

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2020 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Wednesday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

Violet Ace car Carrier

Charlotte Schulte Container Ship

M.T Karachi Tanker

SHIPS SAILED:

Senanur Cebi

Berlin Express

Violet Ace

EXPECTED SAILING DATE

Charlotte Schulte 26/02/20

M.T Khairpur 27/02/20

Bao Grand 27/02/20

EXPECTED ARRIVAL date CARGO

Al Mahboobah 26/02/20 D/19950 Chem

Sea Charming 25/02/20 D/1500 Base Oil

Edison 26/02/20 D/L Container

Jin Zhou Hai 26/02/20 L/55000 Clinkers

Chemtrans Oceanic 27/02/20 D/55000 Mogas

Mol Generosity 27/02/20 Container

Liberty Peace 27/02/20 D/150 Vehicle

Grace 27/02/20 L/34400 Clinkers

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours

closed at 94,732 Metric Tons.

The breakup shows that the port has handled 59,353 Metric Tons of

export cargo and 35,379 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said

period. Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Containers 20,715 41,699 62,414

Bulk Cargo 206 ------ 206

Clinkers ------ 10,270 10,270

Talc Lumps ------ 7,384 7,384

Oil/Liquid Cargo 14,458 ------ 14,458