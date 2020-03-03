Karachi Port Trust shipping movements report 03 March 2020

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ) : Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Tuesday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

Seamax Container Ship

M.T Quetta Tanker

Coral Star Container Ship

X-Press Annapurna Container Ship

Cosco Hong Kong Container Ship

Chemtrans Oceanic Tanker

SHIPS SAILED:

Delia I

Dolphn II

Ulanga

BW Amazon

Manet

Ashico Victoria

EXPECTED SAILING DATE

Hyundai Splendor 03/03/20

X-Press Annapurna 03/03/20

Seamax Darien 03/03/20

EXPECTED ARRIVAL date CARGO

Bhairavi 03/03/20 D/2200 CGEM

Wieland 03/03/20 D/L Container

IYO 03/03/20 D/526 Steel

Southern Dragon 04/03/20 D/3000 CHEM

Ocean Spirit 04/03/20 D/3000 CHEM

Cosco Pacific 04/03/20 D/L Container

Express Athens 04/03/20 D/L Container

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours

closed at 118,915 Metric Tons.

The breakup shows that the port has handled 30,030 Metric Tons of

export cargo and 88,885 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said

period. Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Containers 63,480 24,710 88,190

Bulk Cargo ------ ------ ------

Clinkers ------ 3,120 3,120

Talc Lumps ------ ------ ------

Oil/Liquid Cargo 25,405 2,200 27,605