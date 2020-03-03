UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Karachi Port Trust Shipping Movements Report 03 March 2020

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 03rd March 2020 | 07:19 PM

Karachi Port Trust shipping movements report 03 March 2020

Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ) : Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Tuesday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

Seamax Container Ship

M.T Quetta Tanker

Coral Star Container Ship

X-Press Annapurna Container Ship

Cosco Hong Kong Container Ship

Chemtrans Oceanic Tanker

SHIPS SAILED:

Delia I

Dolphn II

Ulanga

BW Amazon

Manet

Ashico Victoria

EXPECTED SAILING DATE

Hyundai Splendor 03/03/20

X-Press Annapurna 03/03/20

Seamax Darien 03/03/20

EXPECTED ARRIVAL date CARGO

Bhairavi 03/03/20 D/2200 CGEM

Wieland 03/03/20 D/L Container

IYO 03/03/20 D/526 Steel

Southern Dragon 04/03/20 D/3000 CHEM

Ocean Spirit 04/03/20 D/3000 CHEM

Cosco Pacific 04/03/20 D/L Container

Express Athens 04/03/20 D/L Container

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours

closed at 118,915 Metric Tons.

The breakup shows that the port has handled 30,030 Metric Tons of

export cargo and 88,885 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said

period. Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Containers 63,480 24,710 88,190

Bulk Cargo ------ ------ ------

Clinkers ------ 3,120 3,120

Talc Lumps ------ ------ ------

Oil/Liquid Cargo 25,405 2,200 27,605

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Quetta Import Athens Hong Kong Karachi Port

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Chamber discusses commercial, investment ..

21 minutes ago

Quetta wins the toss, asks Qalandars to bat first

39 minutes ago

RAKEZ meets with power sector leaders at Middle Ea ..

51 minutes ago

Ahmed bin Saeed opens Middle East Energy

51 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler signs agreement to establish Academy ..

51 minutes ago

Darren Sammy rejects rumors of “differences” b ..

54 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.