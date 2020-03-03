Karachi Port Trust Shipping Movements Report 03 March 2020
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ) : Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Tuesday.
SHIPS BERTHED:
Seamax Container Ship
M.T Quetta Tanker
Coral Star Container Ship
X-Press Annapurna Container Ship
Cosco Hong Kong Container Ship
Chemtrans Oceanic Tanker
SHIPS SAILED:
Delia I
Dolphn II
Ulanga
BW Amazon
Manet
Ashico Victoria
EXPECTED SAILING DATE
Hyundai Splendor 03/03/20
X-Press Annapurna 03/03/20
Seamax Darien 03/03/20
EXPECTED ARRIVAL date CARGO
Bhairavi 03/03/20 D/2200 CGEM
Wieland 03/03/20 D/L Container
IYO 03/03/20 D/526 Steel
Southern Dragon 04/03/20 D/3000 CHEM
Ocean Spirit 04/03/20 D/3000 CHEM
Cosco Pacific 04/03/20 D/L Container
Express Athens 04/03/20 D/L Container
CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:
The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours
closed at 118,915 Metric Tons.
The breakup shows that the port has handled 30,030 Metric Tons of
export cargo and 88,885 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said
period. Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.
COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL
Containers 63,480 24,710 88,190
Bulk Cargo ------ ------ ------
Clinkers ------ 3,120 3,120
Talc Lumps ------ ------ ------
Oil/Liquid Cargo 25,405 2,200 27,605