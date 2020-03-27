UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Karachi Port Trust Shipping Movements Report 27 Mar 2020

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 27th March 2020 | 05:53 PM

Karachi Port Trust shipping movements report 27 Mar 2020

Following were the movements of ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2020 ) :Following were the movements of ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Friday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

MOL Grandeur Container Ship

Chemroute Briliant Tanker

COSCO America Contaienr Ship

Eva Hong Kong Tanker

SHIPS SAILED:

Botany Bay

Songa Breeze

Wan Hai 611

EXPECTED SAILING: Date

Mol Grandeur 27-03-20

Chemroute Brilliant 27-03-20

EXPECTED ARRIVAL: date Cargo

Oriental Rose 27-03-20 L/6500 Ethanol

Iris Victoria 27-03-20 D/50000 Mogas

Northern Dexterity 27-03-20 Container

Nippon Highway 27-03-20 D/145 Vehicle

Xin Rui Hai 27-03-20 L/55500 Clinkers

Al Mahboobah 28-03-20 D/19000 Chem

Fairchem Steed 28-03-20 D/12000 Ethanol

Szcazecin Trader 28-03-20 Container

Thorsky 28-03-20 Container

Ever Deluxe 28-03-20 Container

Ocean Success 28-03-20 D/12706 G.

C

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours

closed at 115,570 Metric Tons. The breakup shows that the port has

handled 32,967 Metric Tons of export cargo and 82,603 Metric Tons of

import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Containers 45,545 28,923 74,468

Bulk Cargo ------ 4,044 ------

Clinkers ------ ------ ------

Rock Phosphate 7,423 ------ 7,423

Ammonium Sulphate 2,288 ------ 2,288

DAP 4,285 ------ 4,285

Dl Amm Phosphate Dap 5,862 ------ 5,862

Oil/Liquid Cargo 17,200 ------ 17,200

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Import Victoria Hong Kong Karachi Port

Recent Stories

Earth is our only home and preserving it is a join ..

11 minutes ago

Waqar Younis hails paramedic staff's efforts again ..

3 minutes ago

We can overthrow covid-19 threat with the cooperat ..

3 minutes ago

KP Cabinet approves relief package for 1.9m famili ..

3 minutes ago

Power supply disrupted from 38 feeders during rain ..

3 minutes ago

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2019-20)

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.