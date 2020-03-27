Karachi Port Trust Shipping Movements Report 27 Mar 2020
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2020 ) :Following were the movements of ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Friday.
SHIPS BERTHED:
MOL Grandeur Container Ship
Chemroute Briliant Tanker
COSCO America Contaienr Ship
Eva Hong Kong Tanker
SHIPS SAILED:
Botany Bay
Songa Breeze
Wan Hai 611
EXPECTED SAILING: Date
Mol Grandeur 27-03-20
Chemroute Brilliant 27-03-20
EXPECTED ARRIVAL: date Cargo
Oriental Rose 27-03-20 L/6500 Ethanol
Iris Victoria 27-03-20 D/50000 Mogas
Northern Dexterity 27-03-20 Container
Nippon Highway 27-03-20 D/145 Vehicle
Xin Rui Hai 27-03-20 L/55500 Clinkers
Al Mahboobah 28-03-20 D/19000 Chem
Fairchem Steed 28-03-20 D/12000 Ethanol
Szcazecin Trader 28-03-20 Container
Thorsky 28-03-20 Container
Ever Deluxe 28-03-20 Container
Ocean Success 28-03-20 D/12706 G.
C
CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:
The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours
closed at 115,570 Metric Tons. The breakup shows that the port has
handled 32,967 Metric Tons of export cargo and 82,603 Metric Tons of
import cargo during the said period.
Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.
COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL
Containers 45,545 28,923 74,468
Bulk Cargo ------ 4,044 ------
Clinkers ------ ------ ------
Rock Phosphate 7,423 ------ 7,423
Ammonium Sulphate 2,288 ------ 2,288
DAP 4,285 ------ 4,285
Dl Amm Phosphate Dap 5,862 ------ 5,862
Oil/Liquid Cargo 17,200 ------ 17,200