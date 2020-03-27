Karachi Port Trust shipping movements report 27 Mar 2020

Following were the movements of ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2020 ) :Following were the movements of ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Friday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

MOL Grandeur Container Ship

Chemroute Briliant Tanker

COSCO America Contaienr Ship

Eva Hong Kong Tanker

SHIPS SAILED:

Botany Bay

Songa Breeze

Wan Hai 611

EXPECTED SAILING: Date

Mol Grandeur 27-03-20

Chemroute Brilliant 27-03-20

EXPECTED ARRIVAL: date Cargo

Oriental Rose 27-03-20 L/6500 Ethanol

Iris Victoria 27-03-20 D/50000 Mogas

Northern Dexterity 27-03-20 Container

Nippon Highway 27-03-20 D/145 Vehicle

Xin Rui Hai 27-03-20 L/55500 Clinkers

Al Mahboobah 28-03-20 D/19000 Chem

Fairchem Steed 28-03-20 D/12000 Ethanol

Szcazecin Trader 28-03-20 Container

Thorsky 28-03-20 Container

Ever Deluxe 28-03-20 Container

Ocean Success 28-03-20 D/12706 G.

C

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours

closed at 115,570 Metric Tons. The breakup shows that the port has

handled 32,967 Metric Tons of export cargo and 82,603 Metric Tons of

import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Containers 45,545 28,923 74,468

Bulk Cargo ------ 4,044 ------

Clinkers ------ ------ ------

Rock Phosphate 7,423 ------ 7,423

Ammonium Sulphate 2,288 ------ 2,288

DAP 4,285 ------ 4,285

Dl Amm Phosphate Dap 5,862 ------ 5,862

Oil/Liquid Cargo 17,200 ------ 17,200