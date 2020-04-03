Karachi Port Trust shipping movements report 03 Apr 2020

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2020 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Friday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

Mol Grandeur Container Ship

Sunrise Ray Tanker

Cosco Oceania Container Ship

GSL Eleni Container Ship

SHIPS SAILED:

VTC Glory

Cosco Rotterdam

GSL Eleni

EXPECTED SAILING DATE

Sunrise Ray 03-04-20

Mol Generosity 04-04-20

EXPECTED ARRIVAL date CARGO

M. T Quetta 03-04-20 D/68000 Crude Oil

DS Cougar 04-04-20 D/1500. Chem

Jal Laxmi 04-04-20 D/1000.

Chem

Telemann 04-04-20 Cont

Cosco Aden 04-04-20 Cont

Hyundai Loyalty 04-04-20 Cont

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours

closed at 121,654 Metric Tons.

The breakup shows that the port has handled 26,638 Metric Tons of

export cargo and 95,016 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said

period. Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Containers 62,616 9,238 71,854

Clinkers ------ 14,200 14,200

Oil/Liquid Cargo 32,400 3,200 35,600