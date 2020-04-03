Karachi Port Trust Shipping Movements Report 03 Apr 2020
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2020 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Friday.
SHIPS BERTHED:
Mol Grandeur Container Ship
Sunrise Ray Tanker
Cosco Oceania Container Ship
GSL Eleni Container Ship
SHIPS SAILED:
VTC Glory
Cosco Rotterdam
GSL Eleni
EXPECTED SAILING DATE
Sunrise Ray 03-04-20
Mol Generosity 04-04-20
EXPECTED ARRIVAL date CARGO
M. T Quetta 03-04-20 D/68000 Crude Oil
DS Cougar 04-04-20 D/1500. Chem
Jal Laxmi 04-04-20 D/1000.
Chem
Telemann 04-04-20 Cont
Cosco Aden 04-04-20 Cont
Hyundai Loyalty 04-04-20 Cont
CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:
The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours
closed at 121,654 Metric Tons.
The breakup shows that the port has handled 26,638 Metric Tons of
export cargo and 95,016 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said
period. Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.
COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL
Containers 62,616 9,238 71,854
Clinkers ------ 14,200 14,200
Oil/Liquid Cargo 32,400 3,200 35,600