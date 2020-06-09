Karachi Port Trust Shipping Movements Report 09 June 2020
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2020 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Tuesday.
SHIPS BERTHED:
Merakils Clinkers
M.T Shalamar Tanker
Ever Ursula Container Ship
Coral Star Container Ship
Wieland Container Ship
SHIPS SAILED:
M.T Lahore
Manet
M.T Bolan
EXPECTED SAILING DATE
Coral Star 09-06-20
EXPECTED ARRIVAL date CARGO
B W Eagle 09-06-20 D/31500 Mogas
Celsius Montreal 09-06-20 D/4000 Chem
Liberty Peace 09-06-20 D/50 Vehicle
Chembulk Jakarta 10-06-20 D/3000 Base Oil
CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:
The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 66,189 Metric Tons.
The breakup shows that the port has handled 14,869 Metric Tons of export cargo and 51,320 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period. Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.
COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL
Containers 14,793 3,186 17,979
Bulk Cargo ----- 5,743 5,743
Canola 4,790 ------ 4,790
Clinkers ----- 5,940 5,940
Oil/Liquid Cargo 31,737 - 31,737