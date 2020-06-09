UrduPoint.com
Karachi Port Trust Shipping Movements Report 09 June 2020

Tue 09th June 2020

Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2020 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Tuesday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

Merakils Clinkers

M.T Shalamar Tanker

Ever Ursula Container Ship

Coral Star Container Ship

Wieland Container Ship

SHIPS SAILED:

M.T Lahore

Manet

M.T Bolan

EXPECTED SAILING DATE

Coral Star 09-06-20

EXPECTED ARRIVAL date CARGO

B W Eagle 09-06-20 D/31500 Mogas

Celsius Montreal 09-06-20 D/4000 Chem

Liberty Peace 09-06-20 D/50 Vehicle

Chembulk Jakarta 10-06-20 D/3000 Base Oil

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 66,189 Metric Tons.

The breakup shows that the port has handled 14,869 Metric Tons of export cargo and 51,320 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period. Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Containers 14,793 3,186 17,979

Bulk Cargo ----- 5,743 5,743

Canola 4,790 ------ 4,790

Clinkers ----- 5,940 5,940

Oil/Liquid Cargo 31,737 - 31,737

