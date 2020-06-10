Karachi Port Trust shipping movements report 10 June 2020

Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2020 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Wednesday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

Liberty Peace car Carrier

B W Raven Tanker

Erving Container Ship

Celsius Montreal Tanker

Ever Ursula Container Ship

SHIPS SAILED:

Liberty Peace

Wieland

EXPECTED SAILING DATE

Erving 10-06-20

Coral Star 10-06-20

M.T Shalamar 10-06-20

EXPECTED ARRIVAL date CARGO

Sunrise 10-06-20 L/4000 Ethanol

MOL Generosity 10-06-20 Container

XIN LOS Angeles 10-06-20 Containe

JIN Guang Ling 10-06-20 D/374 General Cargo

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 189,526 Metric Tons.

The breakup shows that the port has handled 64,127 Metric Tons of export cargo and 125,399 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period. Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Containers 77,684 42,939 120,623

Bulk Cargo 583 ------ 583

Canola 3,232 ------ 3,232

Clinkers ------ 15,920 15,920

Cement ------ 5,268 5,268

Oil/Liquid Cargo 43,900 - 43,900