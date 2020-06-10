Karachi Port Trust Shipping Movements Report 10 June 2020
Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Wednesday
SHIPS BERTHED:
Liberty Peace car Carrier
B W Raven Tanker
Erving Container Ship
Celsius Montreal Tanker
Ever Ursula Container Ship
SHIPS SAILED:
Liberty Peace
Wieland
EXPECTED SAILING DATE
Erving 10-06-20
Coral Star 10-06-20
M.T Shalamar 10-06-20
EXPECTED ARRIVAL date CARGO
Sunrise 10-06-20 L/4000 Ethanol
MOL Generosity 10-06-20 Container
XIN LOS Angeles 10-06-20 Containe
JIN Guang Ling 10-06-20 D/374 General Cargo
CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:
The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 189,526 Metric Tons.
The breakup shows that the port has handled 64,127 Metric Tons of export cargo and 125,399 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period. Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.
COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL
Containers 77,684 42,939 120,623
Bulk Cargo 583 ------ 583
Canola 3,232 ------ 3,232
Clinkers ------ 15,920 15,920
Cement ------ 5,268 5,268
Oil/Liquid Cargo 43,900 - 43,900