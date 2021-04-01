Karachi Port Trust ships movement, cargo handling report

Ships Movement, Cargo Handling Report

Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Thursday

Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Thursday.

SHIPS BERTHED: Crown VirtueClinkers TaminaContainer ship M.T ShalamarTanker Xin Pu DongContainer ship BernoraTanker SHIPS SAILED: Chemtrans Oceanic Hyundai Jakarta Undependent Spirit Oriental Daphine Ocean Trader EXPECTED SAILING: date Jo Rowan01/04/2021 EXPECTED ARRIVAL: RDO Fortune 02/04/2021D/L Container AS Sicilia02/04/2021D/L Container Jia Long Shan02/04/2021D/26350 General cargo Worldera-502/04/2021L/52450 clinkers Cargo Handling Turnover: The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 290,038 metric tons, the breakup shows that the port has handled 76,249 metric tons of export cargo and 132,789 metric tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORTTOTAL Containers53,96930,73084,699 Bulk Cargo 6,138---- 6,138 Amonium Nitrate 1,182---- 1,182 Clinkers----38,56638,566 Cement---- 2,924 2,924 Pet Coke11,170----11,170 Rock Phosphate 2,100---- 2,100 Soya Bean Seeds 5,574---- 5,574 Talc Powder----4,029 4,029 Oil/Liquid Cargo 52,656----52,656