Karachi Port Trust Ships Movement, Cargo Handling Report 03 Dec 2020

Karachi Port Trust ships movement, cargo handling report 03 Dec 2020

Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Thursday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2020 ) :Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Thursday.

SHIPS BERTHED: KMTC DubaiContainer ship Oocl BelgiumContainer ship Bellatrix IContainer ship Star OmicronWheat Rich BreezeTanker SHIPS SAILED: Bomar Milion GS Future Grace APL Chongqing BBC Pacific KMTC Dubai EXPECTED SAILING: Bellatrix I03/12/20 Brigitte03/12/20 DM Emerald03/12/20 EXPECTED ARRIVAL: Hakone Galaxy03/12/20D/1907 Base Oil Oriental Jasmine03/12/20D/8500 Base Oil Botany Bay03/12/20D/L Container AS Sara03/12/20D/L Contaienr Athos03/12/20D/56000 Wheat CIC Epos03/12/20D/66000 Wheat Sea Ploeg04/12/20D/2000 Chemical Nordspring04/12/20D/L Container AS Sicilia04/12/20D/L Container Pacific Dawn04/12/20L/Container Star Cleo04/12/20D/5361 Whet CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER: The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 192,130 metric tons the breakup shows that the port has handled 39,003 metric tons of export cargo and 153,127 metric tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below: COMMODITY: IMPORT: EXPORT: TOTAL: Containers 65,719 36,408 102,127 B.Bulk Cargo ---- 80 80 Cement ------ 2,515 2,515 Di Ammonium Phosphate (DAP) 2,602 2,602 Wheat 28,806 ------ 28,806 Sugar 2,831 ----- 2,831 Oil/Liquid Cargo 53,169 ----- 53,169

