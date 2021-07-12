UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Karachi Port Trust Ships Movement, Cargo Handling Report 12 July 2021

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 12th July 2021 | 06:54 PM

Karachi Port Trust ships movement, cargo handling report 12 July 2021

Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 48 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2021 ) :Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 48 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Monday.

SHIPS BERTHED: MSC Jasmine Container Ship Aframax Rio Tanker Thorswind Container Ship Grace Clinerks Kota Lumba Container Ship Ever Dainty Container Ship Clemens Schulte Container Ship TS Mumbai Container Ship Castor Leader car Carrier Lourdes Tanker SHIPS SAILED: MSC Patnaree III Spring 3 Solin Hyundai Prestige Thorswind MSC Jasmine AS Sicilia Value Smile Castor Leader EXPECTED SAILING: date Aframax Rio 12-07-21 Kota Lumba 12-07-21 EXPECTED ARRIVAL: Dalian Express 12-07-21 D/L Container Kota Naluri 12-07-21 D/L Container Diyala 12-07-21 D/L Container XIN PU Dong 12-07-21 D/L Container Northern Discovery 12-07-21 D/L Container M.

T Bolan 13-07-21 D/34000 Mogas M.T Quetta 13-07-21 D/70000 Crude Oil XIN Shanghai 13-07-21 D/L Container OEL Kedarnath 13-07-21 D/L Container Guenther Schultte 13-07-21 D/L Container Capucin 13-07-21 L/97 Vehicle Cargo Handling Turnover: The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 48 hours closed at 296,982 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 57,798 Metric Tons of export cargo and 239,184 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period. Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL CONTAINERS 119,364 40,646 160,010 BULK CARGO 12,273 52 12,325 CLINKERS ------- 17,100 17,100 OIL/LIQUID CARGO 107,247 ------ 107,247

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Mumbai Quetta Import Oil Vehicle Car Dalian Shanghai Kota Bolan Hyundai Karachi Port

Recent Stories

Gold rates in Karachi on Monday 12 July 2021

1 minute ago

Delta COVID-19 variant spreads more rapidly

1 minute ago

Arbitration tribunal rejects Djibouti Port Company ..

10 minutes ago

DEWA completes 79.6% of Lusaily water reservoir to ..

10 minutes ago

World Security leads key projects in various secto ..

26 minutes ago

The beautiful moments of UEFA EURO 2020™ made ma ..

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.