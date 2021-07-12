Karachi Port Trust ships movement, cargo handling report 12 July 2021

Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 48 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2021 ) :Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 48 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Monday.

SHIPS BERTHED: MSC Jasmine Container Ship Aframax Rio Tanker Thorswind Container Ship Grace Clinerks Kota Lumba Container Ship Ever Dainty Container Ship Clemens Schulte Container Ship TS Mumbai Container Ship Castor Leader car Carrier Lourdes Tanker SHIPS SAILED: MSC Patnaree III Spring 3 Solin Hyundai Prestige Thorswind MSC Jasmine AS Sicilia Value Smile Castor Leader EXPECTED SAILING: date Aframax Rio 12-07-21 Kota Lumba 12-07-21 EXPECTED ARRIVAL: Dalian Express 12-07-21 D/L Container Kota Naluri 12-07-21 D/L Container Diyala 12-07-21 D/L Container XIN PU Dong 12-07-21 D/L Container Northern Discovery 12-07-21 D/L Container M.

T Bolan 13-07-21 D/34000 Mogas M.T Quetta 13-07-21 D/70000 Crude Oil XIN Shanghai 13-07-21 D/L Container OEL Kedarnath 13-07-21 D/L Container Guenther Schultte 13-07-21 D/L Container Capucin 13-07-21 L/97 Vehicle Cargo Handling Turnover: The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 48 hours closed at 296,982 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 57,798 Metric Tons of export cargo and 239,184 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period. Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL CONTAINERS 119,364 40,646 160,010 BULK CARGO 12,273 52 12,325 CLINKERS ------- 17,100 17,100 OIL/LIQUID CARGO 107,247 ------ 107,247