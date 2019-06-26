Karachi Port Trust ships movement, cargo handling report 26 June 2019

(@imziishan)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2019 ) :Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust ( KPT ) during the last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Wednesday.

SHIPS ARRIVED: KMIC Dubai Container Ship SEA King Tanker Maersk Progress Tanker SHIPS SAILED: Ningbo Express MP The Belichick CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER: The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 136,387 Metric Tons.

The breakup shows that the port has handled 40,530 Metric Tons of export cargo and 95,857 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity-wise handling in metric tons is given below: COMMODITY: IMPORT: EXPORT: TOTAL: Containers 53,708 36,107 89,815 Bulk Cargo - 310 310 Canola 2,668 ------ 2,668 DAP 5,757 ------ 5,757 Palm Kernel Expeller 1,574 ------ 1,574 Talc Powder ----- 1,800 1,800 Rice ----- 2,313 2,313 Oil/Liquid Cargo 32,150 ----- 32,150