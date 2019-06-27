Karachi Port Trust ships movement, cargo handling report 27 June 2019

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2019 ) :Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust ( KPT ) during the last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Thursday.

SHIPS ARRIVED: Seaspan Yangize Container Ship M.T Sbalamar Tanker SHIPS SAILED: Georgia M Irenes Reliance CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER: The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 107,856 Metric Tons.

The breakup shows that the port has handled 34,676 Metric Tons of export cargo and 73,180 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity-wise handling in metric tons is given below: COMMODITY: IMPORT: EXPORT: TOTAL: Containers 22,918 25,927 48,845 Bulk Cargo - 200 200 Canola 2,472 ------ 2,472 DAP 5,637 ------ 5,637 Palm Kernel Expeller 2,355 ------ 2,355 Talc Powder ----- 6,200 6,200 Rice ----- 2,349 2,349 Oil/Liquid Cargo 39,798 ----- 39,798