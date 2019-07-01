Karachi Port Trust ships movement, cargo handling report 01 July 2019

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2019 ) :Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust ( KPT ) during the last 48 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Monday.

SHIPS ARRIVED: DU Juan Song General Cargo Avra General Cargo SC Ningbo Tanker Beuing Bridge Container Ship Kiran Europe Fertilizer Nordic Basel Tanker Hyundai Oakland Container Ship ZEA Singapore General Cargo Diyala Container Ship Chemroute Sun Tanker SHIPS SAILED: ALS Venus Seamax Bridgeport Northern Dedication Ginga Kite DU Juan Song African Falcon SC Ningbo Norstan Interpid CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER: The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 48 hours closed at 163,715 metric tons.

The breakup shows that the port has handled 45,191 metric tons of export cargo and 118,524 metric tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity-wise handling in metric tons is given below: COMMODITY: IMPORT: EXPORT: TOTAL: Containers 43,901 27,428 71,329 Bulk Cargo 36,591 550 27.141 Canola 3,791 ------ 3,791 DAP 1,345 ------ 1,345 Palm Kernel Expeller 5,210 ------ 5,210 Talc Powder ----- ------ ------ Rice ----- 2,171 2,171 Stone ----- 13,542 ------ Oil/Liquid Cargo 37,686 1,500 39,186