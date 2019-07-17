Karachi Port Trust ships movement, cargo handling report 17 July 2019

Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Wednesday

SHIPS BERTHED: YM Excellence Container Ship Asian Prominence General Cargo Marianne Danica General Cargo TSM Pollux Tanker Atticus Tanker Mandala Tanker DA Tong Yun General Cargo WAN Hai 611 Container Ship SHIPS SAILED: Berlin Express Maersk Princess ESA King Marianne Danica Wehr Schulau KMTC Mumbau CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER: The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 132,628 Metric Tons.

The breakup shows that the port has handled 48,923 Metric Tons of export cargo and 83,705 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity-wise handling in metric tons is given below: COMMODITY: IMPORT: EXPORT: TOTAL: Containers 51,736 48,923 100,659 Bulk Cargo 11,375 ------ 21,375 DAP ------ ------ ------ Oil/Liquid Cargo 10,594 ------ 10,594