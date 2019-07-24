UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Karachi Port Trust Ships Movement, Cargo Handling Report 24 July 2019

Muhammad Irfan 28 seconds ago Wed 24th July 2019 | 05:51 PM

Karachi Port Trust ships movement, cargo handling report 24 July 2019

Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 48 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2019 ) :Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 48 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Wednesday.

SHIPS BERTHED: Han Hui General Cargo AL Mahboobah Tanker AL Salam II Tanker AL Safa Tanker Lila Clinkers Ubena Container Ship Kota Cabar Container Ship Fotini Lady Tanker SHIPS SAILED: X Pres Annapurna Trans Leader Royal 9 Liberty Promise Lian Gui Hu Charlotte Schulte CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER: The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 51,819 Metric Tons.

The breakup shows that the port has handled 83,876 Metric Tons of export cargo and 83,876 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity-wise handling in metric tons is given below: COMMODITY: IMPORT: EXPORT: TOTAL: Containers 55,517 36,662 92,179 Bulk Cargo 977 819 1,796 DAP 4,033 ------ 4,033 Clinkers ------ 14,338 14,338 Fertilizer 3,077 ------ 3,077 Oil/Liquid Cargo 20,272 ------ 20,272

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Import Kota Charlotte Karachi Port

Recent Stories

Man dies in firing at Pashtoonabad area of Quetta

23 seconds ago

Excessive rainwater not good for cotton, vegetable ..

24 seconds ago

China Hopes New UK Prime Minister to Promote Stabl ..

26 seconds ago

PCB Cricket Committee to meet on 2 August

14 minutes ago

UN Aid Meant for Rukban Refugee Camp Residents End ..

27 seconds ago

Chairman SWC for completing welfare schemes in 3 m ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.