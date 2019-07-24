Karachi Port Trust ships movement, cargo handling report 24 July 2019

Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 48 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2019 ) :Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust ( KPT ) during the last 48 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Wednesday.

SHIPS BERTHED: Han Hui General Cargo AL Mahboobah Tanker AL Salam II Tanker AL Safa Tanker Lila Clinkers Ubena Container Ship Kota Cabar Container Ship Fotini Lady Tanker SHIPS SAILED: X Pres Annapurna Trans Leader Royal 9 Liberty Promise Lian Gui Hu Charlotte Schulte CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER: The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 51,819 Metric Tons.

The breakup shows that the port has handled 83,876 Metric Tons of export cargo and 83,876 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity-wise handling in metric tons is given below: COMMODITY: IMPORT: EXPORT: TOTAL: Containers 55,517 36,662 92,179 Bulk Cargo 977 819 1,796 DAP 4,033 ------ 4,033 Clinkers ------ 14,338 14,338 Fertilizer 3,077 ------ 3,077 Oil/Liquid Cargo 20,272 ------ 20,272