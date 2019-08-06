Karachi Port Trust ships movement, cargo handling report 06 Aug 2019

Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 48 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2019 ) :Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust ( KPT ) during the last 48 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Tuesday.

SHIPS BERTHED: MS Tiger Container Ship Kota Karim Container Ship Hyundai Vancouver Container Ship E R Felixstowe Container Ship Senanur Cebi General Cargo OOCL California Container Ship Irenes Reliance Container Ship KMTC Dubai Container Ship SHIPS SAILED: YM Bamboo MP The Belichick Sam Lion MS Tiger Kota Karim CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER: The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 128,143 Metric Tons.

The breakup shows that the port has handled 23,446 Metric Tons of export cargo and 104,697 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity-wise handling in metric tons is given below: COMMODITY: IMPORT: EXPORT: TOTAL: Containers 44,825 20,426 65,251 Bulk Cargo 4,114 650 4,764 Fertilizer 5,958 ------ 5,958 Clinkers ----- 2,370 2,370 DAP ----- ------ ------ Oil/Liquid Cargo 49,800 ------ 49,800