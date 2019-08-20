Karachi Port Trust ships movement, cargo handling report 20 Aug 2019

Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 24 hours,ending at 0700 hours on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2019 ) :Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust ( KPT ) during the last 24 hours,ending at 0700 hours on Tuesday.

SHIPS BERTHED: Kota Kamil Container Ship Ever Progress General Cargo Ningbo Express Container Ship Irenes Reliance Container Ship SHIPS SAILED: Ever Decent CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER: The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 128,118 metric tons.

The breakup shows that the port has handled 33,775 metric tons of export cargo and 94,343 metric tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity-wise handling in metric tons is given below: COMMODITY: IMPORT: EXPORT: TOTAL: Containers 18,811 14,159 32,970 Bulk Cargo 11,311 ------ 11,311 Fertilizer 3,059 ------ 3,059 Clinkers ------ 19,616 19,616 DAP 5,649 ------ 5,649 Soya Bean Seeds 1,356 ------ 1,356 Oil/Liquid Cargo 54,157 ------ 54,157