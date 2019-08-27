UrduPoint.com
Karachi Port Trust Ships Movement, Cargo Handling Report 27 Aug 2019

27th August 2019

Karachi Port Trust ships movement, cargo handling report 27 Aug 2019

Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Tuesday

Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Tuesday.

SHIPS BERTHED: Kota Gunawan Container Ship Karina Danica General Cargo Wan Hai 611 Container Ship APL Minnseota Container Ship Botany Bay Container Ship SHIPS SAILED: Beaufort Kota Gunawan Diyala Karina Danica CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER: The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 88,180 Metric tons.

The breakup shows that the port has handled 40,355 Metric tons of export cargo and 47,925 Metric tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity-wise handling in metric tons is given below: COMMODITY: IMPORT: EXPORT: TOTAL: Containers 24,903 18,810 43,713 Bulk Cargo 1,722 ------ 1,722 DAP ------ ------ ------ Fertilizer 4,004 ------ 4,004 Palm Kernal Expeller 3,618 ------ 3,618 Clinkers ------ 20,145 20,145Soya Bean Seeds 4,405 ------ 4,405Oil/Liquid Cargo 9,273 1,400 10,673

