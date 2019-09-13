Karachi Port Trust ships movement, cargo handling report 13 Sep 2019

Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2019 ) :Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust ( KPT ) during the last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Friday.

SHIPS BERTHED: Nautical Marie Repair M.T Lahore Tanker Canvasback Cement COSCO Hong Kong Container Ship MOL Globe Container Ship KEN Orchid General Cargo Crown Virtue Clinkers COSCO Thaland Container Ship SHIPS SAILED: m.T Karachi CMA CGM Numbai COSCO Japan CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER: The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 206,693 Metric tons.

The breakup shows that the port has handled 82,162 Metric tons of export cargo and 124,531 Metric tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity-wise handling in metric tons is given below: COMMODITY: IMPORT: EXPORT: TOTAL: Containers 60,287 54,819 115,106 Bulk Cargo 4,801 3,842 8,643 Clinkers ------ 23,501 23,501 Soya Bean Seeds 1,443 ------ 1,443 Rock Phos 7,000 ------ 7,000 Oli/Liquid Cargo 51,000 ------ 51,000