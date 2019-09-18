Karachi Port Trust ships movement, cargo handling report 18 Sep 2019

Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 48 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2019 ) :Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust ( KPT ) during the last 48 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Wednesday.

SHIPS BERTHED: Irenes Reliance Container Ship Gulf Coast Tanker KMTC Dubai Container Ship ER Felixstowe Container Ship SHIPS SAILED: X Press Annapurna Indus Dolphin M.T Quetta CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER: The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 137,188 metric tons.

The breakup shows that the Port has handled 37,453 metric tons of export cargo and 99,735 metric tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity-wise handling in metric tons is given below: COMMODITY: IMPORT: EXPORT: TOTAL: Containers 50,749 37,253 88,002 Bulk Cargo ----- 200 200 Clinkers ----- ------ ------ Rock Phos 8,600 ------ 8,600 Oil/Liquid Cargo 40,386 ------ 40,386