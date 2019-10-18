Karachi Port Trust ships movement, cargo handling report 18 Oct 2019

Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2019 ) :Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust ( KPT ) during the last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Friday.

SHIPS BERTHED: KOTA Cabar Container Ship MOL Globe Container Ship ASL Mercury Clinkers COSCO Indonesia Container Ship Malgari Tanker M.T Karachi Tanker SHIPS SAILED: Seaspan Yangtze Grace GSL Eleni DA ZHI CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER: The total cargo handled at the Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 140,067 Metric Tons.

The breakup shows that the port has handled 27,745 Metric Tons of export cargo and 112,322 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity-wise handling in metric tons is given below: COMMODITY: IMPORT: EXPORT: TOTAL: Containers 82,600 20,591 103,191 Bulk Cargo 1,197 184 1,381 DAP 20,663 ------ 20,663 Clinkers ------ 3,470 3,470 Yellow Peas 5,162 ------ 5,162 Oil/Liquid Cargo 2,700 3,500 6,200