Karachi Port Trust Ships Movement, Cargo Handling Report 23 Oct 2019

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 23rd October 2019 | 08:24 PM

Karachi Port Trust ships movement, cargo handling report 23 Oct 2019

Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2019 ) :Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Wednesday.

SHIPS BERTHED: Nordneptun Tanker M.T Quetta Tanker JPS Barcelona Clinkers SHIPS SAILED: M.T Lahore Diyala RAS Ghumays-1 CMA CGM Rabelais DA XIN Praslin Carl Schulte Industrial Ranger Botany Bay CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER: The total cargo handled at the Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 144,229 Metric Tons.

The breakup shows that the port has handled 57,828 Metric Tons of export cargo and 86,401 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity-wise handling in metric tons is given below: COMMODITY: IMPORT: EXPORT: TOTAL: Containers 22,641 38,685 61,326 Bulk Cargo 6,389 ------ 6,389 DAP 22,063 ------ 20,063 Clinkers ------ 19,143 19,143 Oil/Liquid Cargo 37,308 ------ 37,308

More Stories From Business

