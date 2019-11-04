UrduPoint.com
Karachi Port Trust Ships Movement, Cargo Handling Report 04 Nov 2019

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 04th November 2019 | 08:56 PM

Karachi Port Trust ships movement, cargo handling report 04 Nov 2019

Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 48 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2019 ) :Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 48 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Monday.

SHIPS BERTHED: Olympus General Cargo Dong Ting Hu Tanker Beijing Bridge Container Ship Bochem Mumbai Tanker Hyundai Busan Container Ship Szczecin Trader Container Ship Diyala Container Ship Luzon. Clinkers Da Cai Yun General Cargo SHIPS SAILED: Nordspring M.T. Lahore Asia Zircon II Miski M.T. Quetta Wilton CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER: The total cargo handled at the Karachi Port during the last 48 hours closed at 263,080 Metric Tons.

The breakup shows that the port has handled 59,511 Metric Tons of export cargo and 203,569 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity-wise handling in metric tons is given below: COMMODITY: IMPORT: EXPORT: TOTAL: Containers 57,518 34,351 91,869 Bulk Cargo ------ ------ ------ DAP 35,788 ------ 35,788 Clinkers ------ 25,160 25,160 Petcoke 17,791 ------ 17,791 Oil/Liquid Cargo 92,472 ------ 92,472

