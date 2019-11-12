Karachi Port Trust ships movement, cargo handling report 12 Nov 2019

Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2019 ) :Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust ( KPT ) during the last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Tuesday.

SHIPS BERTHED: Kota Kaya Container Ship Elandra Spruce Tanker Xpress Annapurna Container Ship APL England Container Ship Coral Star Container Ship Clemens Schulte Container Ship SHIPS SAILED: Oriental Lotus Ever Decent Cape Male Golden Tulip Kota Kaya CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER: The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 48 hours closed at 144,789 Metric Tons.

The breakup shows that the port has handled 45,128 Metric Tons of export cargo and 99,661 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity-wise handling in metric tons is given below: COMMODITY: IMPORT: EXPORT: TOTAL: Containers 31,844 24,987 56,831 Bulk Cargo ------ 300 300 DAP 9,398 ------ 9,398 Clinkers ------ 14,415 14,415 Cement ------ 5,426 5,426 Oil/Liquid Cargo 58,419 ------ 58,419