Karachi Port Trust Ships Movement, Cargo Handling Report 13 Nov 2019

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 13th November 2019 | 06:34 PM

Karachi Port Trust ships movement, cargo handling report 13 Nov 2019

Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2019 ) :Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Wednesday.

SHIPS BERTHED: Polo Container Ship Stolt Commitment Tanker SSI Triumph Clinkers Hyundai Colombo Container Ship OOCL California Container Ship SHIPS SAILED: Xpress Annapurna AL Tonia Clemens Schulte CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER: The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 48 hours closed at 205,742 Metric Tons.

The breakup shows that the port has handled 87,425 Metric Tons of export cargo and 118,317 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity-wise handling in metric tons is given below: COMMODITY: IMPORT: EXPORT: TOTAL: Containers 63,433 60,338 123,771 Bulk Cargo ------ 176 176 DAP 10,471 ------ 10,471 Clinkers ------ 15,305 15,305 Cement ------ 10,106 10,106 Oil/Liquid Cargo 44,413 1,500 45,913

