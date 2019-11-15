Karachi Port Trust ships movement, cargo handling report 15 Nov 2019

Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2019 ) :Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust ( KPT ) during the last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Friday.

SHIPS BERTHED: MolGenerosity Container Ship Athos General Cargo SHIPS SAILED: EMMA CMA Cgm Medea Vigorous APL England Express Athens M.T Lahore CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER: The total cargo handled at the Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 216,056 Metric Tons.

The breakup shows that the port has handled 92,822 Metric Tons of export cargo and 123,234 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity-wise handling in metric tons is given below: COMMODITY: IMPORT: EXPORT: TOTAL: Containers 55,336 46,997 102,333 Bulk Cargo 165 ----- 165 DAP 8,729 ----- 8,729 Clinkers ------ 41,925 41,925 Oil/Liquid Cargo 59,004 3,900 62,904