Karachi Port Trust ships movement, cargo handling report 18 Nov 2019

Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 48 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2019 ) :Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 48 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Monday.

SHIPS BERTHED: Ping An Song General Cargo Navig8 Ammolite Tanker Vinalines Galaxy Tanker Seaspan Melbourne Container Ship Chem Al Tamira Tanker Sofia Tanker Hanne Danica General Cargo Msxt Artemis General Cargo Indian Express Container Ship Hyundai New York Container Ship Kota Gunawan Container Ship SHIPS SAILED: Northern Dedication Peace Worth SSI Triumph Sunray Athos Koushun Baltic Leopard M.T Quetta Seaspan Melbourne CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER: The total cargo handled at the Karachi Port during the last 48 hours closed at 222,090 Metric Tons.

The breakup shows that the port has handled 57,169 Metric Tons of export cargo and 164,921 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity-wise handling in metric tons is given below: COMMODITY: IMPORT: EXPORT: TOTAL: Containers 35,470 33,161 68,631 Bulk Cargo 15,043 724 15,767 DAP 17,070 ------ 17,070 Clinkers ------ 9,430 9,430 Rock Phosphate 17,481 ------ 17,481 Oil/Liquid Cargo 79,857 13,854 93,711

