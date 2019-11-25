UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Karachi Port Trust Ships Movement, Cargo Handling Report 25 Nov 2019

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 25th November 2019 | 07:12 PM

Karachi Port Trust ships movement, cargo handling report 25 Nov 2019

Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2019 ) : Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Monday.

SHIPS BERTHED: ASL Fortune Talc Poweder Ever Deluxe Container Ship Liberty Peace car Carrier Cape Male Container Ship Wikanda Naree Clinkers SHIPS SAILED: Northern Discovery Hyundai Loyalty Al Mahboobah CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER: The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 48 hours closed at 164,409 Metric Tons.

The breakup shows that the port has handled 96,401 Metric Tons of export cargo and 68,008 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity-wise handling in metric tons is given below: COMMODITY: IMPORT: EXPORT: TOTAL: Containers 36,482 27,207 63,689 Bulk Cargo 1,115 ------ 1,115 DAP 13,382 ------ 13,382 Clinkers ------ 42,719 42,719 Talk Powder ------ 12,046 12,046 Oil/Liquid Cargo 17,029 14,429 31,458

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Import Car Male 2019 Hyundai Aisha Steel Mills Limited Karachi Port

Recent Stories

TCL Communication launches its latest range of Alc ..

16 minutes ago

KP Govt providing conducive environment to local, ..

4 minutes ago

Bed strength enhanced at DG Khan Hospital

4 minutes ago

Supreme Court adjourns hearing related to FATA, PA ..

4 minutes ago

Punjab CM Buzdar meets PM again within 24 hours, s ..

47 minutes ago

Seoul Calls N.Korea's Artillery Drills Violation o ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.