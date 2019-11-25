Karachi Port Trust ships movement, cargo handling report 25 Nov 2019

Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2019 ) : Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust ( KPT ) during the last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Monday.

SHIPS BERTHED: ASL Fortune Talc Poweder Ever Deluxe Container Ship Liberty Peace car Carrier Cape Male Container Ship Wikanda Naree Clinkers SHIPS SAILED: Northern Discovery Hyundai Loyalty Al Mahboobah CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER: The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 48 hours closed at 164,409 Metric Tons.

The breakup shows that the port has handled 96,401 Metric Tons of export cargo and 68,008 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity-wise handling in metric tons is given below: COMMODITY: IMPORT: EXPORT: TOTAL: Containers 36,482 27,207 63,689 Bulk Cargo 1,115 ------ 1,115 DAP 13,382 ------ 13,382 Clinkers ------ 42,719 42,719 Talk Powder ------ 12,046 12,046 Oil/Liquid Cargo 17,029 14,429 31,458