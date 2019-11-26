UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Karachi Port Trust Ships Movement, Cargo Handling Report 26 Nov 2019

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 26th November 2019 | 08:12 PM

Karachi Port Trust ships movement, cargo handling report 26 Nov 2019

Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2019 ) :Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Tuesday.

SHIPS BERTHED: Kota Nabil Container Ship Mayssan Container Ship Gul Wing Fertilizer SHIPS SAILED: Al Mahboobah Ever Deluxe Cape Male Kota Nabil CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER: The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 89,005 Metric Tons.

The breakup shows that the port has handled 52,478 Metric Tons of export cargo and 36,527 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity-wise handling in metric tons is given below: COMMODITY: IMPORT: EXPORT: TOTAL: Containers 14,918 12,729 27,647 Bulk Cargo ------ 306 306 DAP 5,868 ------ 5,868 Clinkers ------ 30,494 30,494 Soya Bean Seeds 741 ------ 741 Talk Powder ------ 7,899 7,899 Oil/Liquid Cargo 15,000 1,050 16,050

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Import Kota Male Karachi Port

Recent Stories

Law Minister Farogh Naseem resigns

8 minutes ago

Northern in command after early scares against Bal ..

54 minutes ago

Quaid-e Azam Trophy Second XI Final: Mukhtar and T ..

58 minutes ago

Pakistan Navy Establishes Free Medical/Eye Camps A ..

1 hour ago

Gold rates in Pakistan on Tuesday 26 Nov 2019

4 minutes ago

Karachi Cricket Carnival to be held ahead of PSL-2 ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.