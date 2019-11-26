Karachi Port Trust ships movement, cargo handling report 26 Nov 2019

Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2019 ) :Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust ( KPT ) during the last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Tuesday.

SHIPS BERTHED: Kota Nabil Container Ship Mayssan Container Ship Gul Wing Fertilizer SHIPS SAILED: Al Mahboobah Ever Deluxe Cape Male Kota Nabil CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER: The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 89,005 Metric Tons.

The breakup shows that the port has handled 52,478 Metric Tons of export cargo and 36,527 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity-wise handling in metric tons is given below: COMMODITY: IMPORT: EXPORT: TOTAL: Containers 14,918 12,729 27,647 Bulk Cargo ------ 306 306 DAP 5,868 ------ 5,868 Clinkers ------ 30,494 30,494 Soya Bean Seeds 741 ------ 741 Talk Powder ------ 7,899 7,899 Oil/Liquid Cargo 15,000 1,050 16,050