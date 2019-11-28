UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Karachi Port Trust Ships Movement, Cargo Handling Report 28 Nov 2019

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 28th November 2019 | 07:21 PM

Karachi Port Trust ships movement, cargo handling report 28 Nov 2019

Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Thursday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2019 ) :Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Thursday.

SHIPS BERTHED: Smiley Lady Container Ship APL SAFA Tanker Mol Gateway Container Ship APL Le Havre Container Ship GSL Eleni Container Ship Fastern Begonia General Cargo SHIPS SAILED: Sam Lion Clinker Wieland Container Ship Coral Star Container Ship Dong Ting Hu Tanker CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER: The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 155,143 Metric Tons.

The breakup shows that the port has handled 59,438 Metric Tons of export cargo and 95,705 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity-wise handling in metric tons is given below: COMMODITY: IMPORT: EXPORT: TOTAL: Containers 65,526 47,163 112,689 Bulk Cargo 886 100 986 DAP 9,955 ------ 9,955 Clinkers ------ 6,514 6,514 Soya Bean Seeds 5,826 ----- 5,826 Talk Powder ------ 5,661 5,661 Oil/Liquid Cargo 13,512 ------ 13,512

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Import Le Havre Attock Petroleum Limited Karachi Port

Recent Stories

New Zealand - UAE trade increased 29% during past ..

9 minutes ago

Southern Punjab v Sindh ends in a draw

10 minutes ago

Quaid-e Azam Trophy Second XI Final: Imran and Tay ..

18 minutes ago

NPM Group CEO wins ‘Female Leader of the Year’ ..

39 minutes ago

Glance at General Bajwa’s work as Army Chief

50 minutes ago

Iran says Europeans cannot invoke nuclear deal's d ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.