Karachi Port Trust ships movement, cargo handling report 28 Nov 2019

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2019 ) :Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust ( KPT ) during the last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Thursday.

SHIPS BERTHED: Smiley Lady Container Ship APL SAFA Tanker Mol Gateway Container Ship APL Le Havre Container Ship GSL Eleni Container Ship Fastern Begonia General Cargo SHIPS SAILED: Sam Lion Clinker Wieland Container Ship Coral Star Container Ship Dong Ting Hu Tanker CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER: The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 155,143 Metric Tons.

The breakup shows that the port has handled 59,438 Metric Tons of export cargo and 95,705 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity-wise handling in metric tons is given below: COMMODITY: IMPORT: EXPORT: TOTAL: Containers 65,526 47,163 112,689 Bulk Cargo 886 100 986 DAP 9,955 ------ 9,955 Clinkers ------ 6,514 6,514 Soya Bean Seeds 5,826 ----- 5,826 Talk Powder ------ 5,661 5,661 Oil/Liquid Cargo 13,512 ------ 13,512