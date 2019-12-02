UrduPoint.com
Karachi Port Trust Ships Movement, Cargo Handling Report 02 Dec 2019

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 18 seconds ago Mon 02nd December 2019 | 07:49 PM

Karachi Port Trust ships movement, cargo handling report 02 Dec 2019

Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 48 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2019 ) :Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 48 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Monday.

SHIPS BERTHED: CSCL Sydney Container Ship Oriental Freesia Tanker CT Ace Tanker Diyala Container Ship M.T Lahore Tanker SHIPS SAILED: Cosco Pacific ASL Fortune M.T Quetta Kota Cabar Hafnia Australia CSCL Sydney CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER: The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 48 hours closed at 216,468 Metric Tons.

The breakup shows that the port has handled 59,623 Metric Tons of export cargo and 156,845 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity-wise handling in metric tons is given below: COMMODITY: IMPORT: EXPORT: TOTAL: Containers 48,573 34,477 83,050 Bulk Cargo ------ ------ ------ DAP 15,325 ------ 15,325 Clinkers ------ 20,500 20,500 Soya Bean Seeds 14,148 ------ 14,148 Talc Powder ------ 1,446 1,446 Oil/Liquid Cargo 78,799 3,200 81,999

