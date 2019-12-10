UrduPoint.com
Karachi Port Trust Ships Movement, Cargo Handling Report 10 Dec 2019

Tue 10th December 2019

Karachi Port Trust ships movement, cargo handling report 10 Dec 2019

Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2019 ) :Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Tuesday.

SHIPS BERTHED: Kota Karim Container Ship Orient Pluto General Cargo Cosco Japan Container Ship Altonia Container Ship Coral Star Container Ship Cosco Hong Kong Container Ship E M Sapphire General Cargo Ningbo Express Container Ship SHIPS SAILED: Dolphin II Hankuk Chemi Cape Male Kota Karim CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER: The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 158,716 Metric Tons.

The breakup shows that the Port has handled 51,912 Metric Tons of export cargo and 106,804 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity-wise handling in metric tons is given below: COMMODITY: IMPORT: EXPORT: TOTAL: Containers 66,156 21,951 88,107 Bulk Cargo 2,103 820 2,923 DAP 8,284 ------ 8,284 Clinkers ------ 29,141 29,141 Soya Bean Seeds 3,993 ------ 3,993 Palm Kernel Seeds ------ ------ ------ Oil/Liquid Cargo 26,268 ------ 26,268 APP/sda/ 20191210 : TAG = DFB : Log No. = 25 : Time = 18:12/19:43

