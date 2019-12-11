UrduPoint.com
Karachi Port Trust Ships Movement, Cargo Handling Report 11 Dec 2019

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 11th December 2019 | 06:08 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2019 ) :Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Wednesday.

SHIPS BERTHED: Hai Yang Di Zhi Jiu Hao Survey V/L Gulf Crystal Tanker AL Mahboobah Tanker Chem Trader Tanker Folegandros Container Ship Ships Sailed: M.T. Karachi Cosco Japan Ningbo Express B B C Diamond CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER: The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 172,341 Metric Tons. The breakup shows that the port has handled 79,098 Metric Tons of export cargo and 93,243 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity-wise handling in metric tons is given below: COMMODITY: IMPORT: EXPORT: TOTAL: Containerized Cargo 49,912 58,521 108,433 Bulk Cargo 7,200 1,032 8,232 DAP 5,320 ------ 5,320 Clinkers ------ 18,795 18,795 Soya Bean Seeds ------ ------ ------ Pakm Kernal Seeds 4,302 ------ 4,302 Oil/Liquid Cargo 26,509 750 27,259

