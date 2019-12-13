Karachi Port Trust ships movement, cargo handling report 13 Dec 2019

Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2019 ) : Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust ( KPT ) during the last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Friday.

SHIPS BERTHED: XIN Beijing Container Chemroute Pegasus Tanker Theodosia Tanker Mol Grandeur Container Ship SHIPS SAILED: Cosco Hong Kong Willet AL Mahboobah Seaspan Yangtze Minoan Grace CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER: The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 66,098 Metric Tons.

The breakup shows that the Port has handled 15,176 Metric Tons of export cargo and 50,922 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity-wise handling in metric tons is given below: COMMODITY: IMPORT: EXPORT: TOTAL: Containers 39,722 11,286 51,008 Bulk Cargo 2 150 152 DAP ------ ------ ----- Clinkers ------ 3,740 3,740 Soya Bean Seeds ------ ------ ------ Palm Kernel Seeds 4,068 ------ 3,068 Oil/Liquid Cargo 7,130 ------ 7,130