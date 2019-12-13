UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Karachi Port Trust Ships Movement, Cargo Handling Report 13 Dec 2019

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 13th December 2019 | 06:59 PM

Karachi Port Trust ships movement, cargo handling report 13 Dec 2019

Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2019 ) : Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Friday.

SHIPS BERTHED: XIN Beijing Container Chemroute Pegasus Tanker Theodosia Tanker Mol Grandeur Container Ship SHIPS SAILED: Cosco Hong Kong Willet AL Mahboobah Seaspan Yangtze Minoan Grace CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER: The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 66,098 Metric Tons.

The breakup shows that the Port has handled 15,176 Metric Tons of export cargo and 50,922 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity-wise handling in metric tons is given below: COMMODITY: IMPORT: EXPORT: TOTAL: Containers 39,722 11,286 51,008 Bulk Cargo 2 150 152 DAP ------ ------ ----- Clinkers ------ 3,740 3,740 Soya Bean Seeds ------ ------ ------ Palm Kernel Seeds 4,068 ------ 3,068 Oil/Liquid Cargo 7,130 ------ 7,130

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Import Beijing Hong Kong 2019 Karachi Port

Recent Stories

Federal Minister for Science & Technology visits H ..

10 minutes ago

US Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation c ..

49 minutes ago

Senate body examine Section 3 of the Pakistan Pena ..

1 minute ago

Ukraine,EU agree on steps for EU allocation of fin ..

1 minute ago

Over 0.8 m fine collected from profiteers in Bahaw ..

1 minute ago

South Korean embassy plants 7,000 pine trees to la ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.