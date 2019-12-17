Karachi Port Trust ships movement, cargo handling report 17 Dec 2019

Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2019 ) :Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust ( KPT ) during the last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Tuesday.

SHIPS BERTHED: Porthos General Cargo Cma Cgm Rabelais Container Ship Vinalines Glory Tanker Greenwich Bridge Container Ship Dinga Tiger Tanker DA DE General Cargo SHIPS SAILED: Beijing Bridge Diyala Theodosia Kota Gunawan CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER: The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 59,051 metric tons.

The breakup shows that the Port has handled 25,163 metric tons of export cargo and 33,888 metric tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity-wise handling in metric tons is given below: COMMODITY: IMPORT: EXPORT: TOTAL: Containers 26,307 24,554 50,861 Bulk Cargo 2,652 9 2,661 Oil/Liquid Cargo 4,929 600 5,529