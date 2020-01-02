Karachi Port Trust ships movement, cargo handling report 02 Jan 2020

Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Thursday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2020 ) :Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust ( KPT ) during the last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Thursday.

SHIPS BERTHED: CMA CGM Eiffel Container Ship Ocean Cross Clinkers Etisalat Survey V/L Flagshipviolet Tanker SHIPS SAILED: Clemens Schulte Taihua Spirit Grace Sofia Al Mahboobah M.T Karachi Cma Cgm Eiffel CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER: The total cargo handled at the Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 141,931 metric tons.

The breakup shows that the port has handled 61,166 metric tons of export cargo and 27,769 metric tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity-wise handling in metric tons is given below: COMMODITY: IMPORT: EXPORT: TOTAL: Containers 52,996 48,334 101,330 Bulk Cargo ------ 584 584 Clinkers ------ 11,198 11,198 Oil/Liquid Cargo 27,769 1,050 28,819