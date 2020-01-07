Karachi Port Trust ships movement, cargo handling report 07 Jan 2020

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2020 ) :Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Tuesday.

SHIPS BERTHED: San Sebastian Fertilizer X Press Annapurna Container Ship Coral Star Container Ship M.T Lahore Tanker SHIPS SAILED: Ever Deluxe M.T Khairpur Gsl Manet Etisalat Al Safa CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER: The total cargo handled at the Karachi Port during the last 48 hours was 96,974 Metric Tons.

The breakup shows that the port has handled 40,301 Metric Tons of export cargo and 56,673 metric tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity-wise handling in metric tons is given below: COMMODITY: IMPORT: EXPORT: TOTAL: Containers 41,038 16,951 57,989 Bulk Cargo ------ ------ ------ Clinkers ------ 23,350 23,350 Fertilizer 2,328 ------ 2,328 Oil/Liquid Cargo 13,307 ------ 13,307