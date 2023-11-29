Open Menu

Karachi Stock Exchange Hits Record 61,105.59 On Strong FDI Inflow

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 29, 2023 | 01:13 PM

Karachi stock exchange hits record 61,105.59 on strong FDI inflow

This achievement follows closely on the heels of surpassing the 60,000 mark, signaling a positive trend in the financial market.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 29th, 2023) In a remarkable feat, the Karachi Stock Exchange (KSE) continues its upward trajectory, setting a new record as the KSE-100 Index reaches an unprecedented high of 61,105.59 during early Wednesday trading.

This achievement follows closely on the heels of surpassing the 60,000 mark, signaling a positive trend in the financial market.

The surge in the stock market can be attributed to several factors, including improved macroeconomic indicators, the anticipated conclusion of rate hikes, and a notable influx of foreign direct investment (FDI). These elements collectively contribute to bolstering business sentiments and investor confidence.

Key to this ongoing surge is the substantial foreign Currency inflow, with FDI expected to play a pivotal role in not only rejuvenating the economy through the expansion of existing businesses but also in fostering the establishment of new enterprises.

This development is particularly significant as it addresses the critical need for job opportunities, especially amid the prevailing cost-of-living crisis aggravated by record-high inflation.

Simultaneously, the anticipated positive effects of FDI are poised to enhance the share prices of listed companies, notably in the energy and related sectors. This shift marks a welcome departure from years of undervaluation, reflecting a positive and promising outlook for the market.

As the KSE continues to break records, market observers are closely monitoring the sustained impact of these economic indicators and foreign investments on the overall financial landscape.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Business Karachi Stock Exchange Job Market From Share

Recent Stories

Hasan Ali moves to Karachi Kings, Imad Wasim joins ..

Hasan Ali moves to Karachi Kings, Imad Wasim joins Islamabad United

8 minutes ago

12 minutes ago
 Security forces kill two terrorists in Kalat Distr ..

Security forces kill two terrorists in Kalat District

1 hour ago
 Caretaker Prime Minister Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar's visi ..

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar's visit to the United Arab Emirates ..

2 hours ago
 Meeting of the Caretaker Prime Minister of Pakista ..

Meeting of the Caretaker Prime Minister of Pakistan with the President of the UA ..

2 hours ago
 Caretaker Prime Minister visits Sheikh Zayed Grand ..

Caretaker Prime Minister visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi

2 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 November 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 November 2023

4 hours ago
 Minister to boost trade Kuwait Investment Authorit ..

Minister to boost trade Kuwait Investment Authority

13 hours ago
 One killed, five injured in different incidents

One killed, five injured in different incidents

13 hours ago
 TMA Kohat removes encroachments from Old Jail Road

TMA Kohat removes encroachments from Old Jail Road

13 hours ago
 Commissioner for expediting uplift work of Shrines

Commissioner for expediting uplift work of Shrines

13 hours ago

More Stories From Business