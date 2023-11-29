Karachi stock exchange hits record 61,105.59 on strong FDI inflow

(@Abdulla99267510)

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 29th, 2023) In a remarkable feat, the Karachi Stock Exchange (KSE) continues its upward trajectory, setting a new record as the KSE-100 Index reaches an unprecedented high of 61,105.59 during early Wednesday trading.

This achievement follows closely on the heels of surpassing the 60,000 mark, signaling a positive trend in the financial market.

The surge in the stock market can be attributed to several factors, including improved macroeconomic indicators, the anticipated conclusion of rate hikes, and a notable influx of foreign direct investment (FDI). These elements collectively contribute to bolstering business sentiments and investor confidence.

Key to this ongoing surge is the substantial foreign Currency inflow, with FDI expected to play a pivotal role in not only rejuvenating the economy through the expansion of existing businesses but also in fostering the establishment of new enterprises.

This development is particularly significant as it addresses the critical need for job opportunities, especially amid the prevailing cost-of-living crisis aggravated by record-high inflation.

Simultaneously, the anticipated positive effects of FDI are poised to enhance the share prices of listed companies, notably in the energy and related sectors. This shift marks a welcome departure from years of undervaluation, reflecting a positive and promising outlook for the market.

As the KSE continues to break records, market observers are closely monitoring the sustained impact of these economic indicators and foreign investments on the overall financial landscape.