UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Karachi To Receive Additional 1400 MW By 2023: Asad Umar

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 08th June 2020 | 05:42 PM

Karachi to receive additional 1400 MW by 2023: Asad Umar

Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Asad Umar on Monday said Karachi city would receive additional 1400 MW electricity by 2023

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2020 ) :Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Asad Umar on Monday said Karachi city would receive additional 1400 MW electricity by 2023.

He was chairing a special meeting here to review the future electricity demand-supply outlook of Karachi.

The meeting deliberated upon the possible measures to supply additional electricity to Karachi through the national grid to meet the future requirements.

The meeting was informed that the electricity demand in Karachi was expected to rise to almost 4100 MW by 2023, and thus, would require additional 1300 MW to meet the future requirements.

Minister for Power Omar Ayub Khan, Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Petroleum Nadeem Babar, SAPM on Mineral Development Shahzad Qasim, and officials from NEPRA, NTDC and K-Electric were present during the meeting.

The meeting was informed that to meet the future requirements of Karachi, Cabinet Committee on Energy (CCOE) had given the requisite approvals for the supply of 500MW from K2/K3 project.

The meeting was also briefed about the commissioning of new gas plants to replace the old thermal power plants running at low efficiency.

The meeting concluded that by FY 2023, 1400 MW of electricity could be supplied to Karachi through the construction and up gradation of grid stations at Karachi West and Bin Qasim.

Chairman CCOE Asad Umar directed the concerned quarters to look into the commercial aspects of the projects and to remove any bottlenecks in theconstruction of new grid stations.

He assured all the stakeholders that the Federal government would provide support to ensure uninterrupted supply of electricity to the citizens of Karachi.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Prime Minister Asad Umar Electricity Nepra Bin Qasim Gas All From Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

AJK President calls for declaring RSS as a terrori ..

3 minutes ago

Top officials of Dubai Sports Council, Dubai Polic ..

28 minutes ago

Problems of export industry should be resolved: Mi ..

32 minutes ago

Dubai Chamber processes over 152,000 e-transaction ..

46 minutes ago

196 e-commerce licences issued in UAE in May 2020

46 minutes ago

Two service projects in Al Dhaid worth AED4 millio ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.