Karachi traders hail PM’s Relief Package

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2025) The representative bodies of the trade and business community of Karachi, Thursday, highly appreciated Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for his timely and impactful “historic intervention” to provide substantial power tariff relief to domestic and industrial consumers.

The PM Shehbaz Sharif has announced a per unit reduction of Rs7.59 for industrial consumers and Rs7.41 for domestic consumers and the leadership of Businessmen Group (BMG) and Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) termed it as a much needed critical move to alleviate the financial pressure on both citizens and businesses.

Chairman BMG Zubair Motiwala, President KCCI Jawed Bilwani, and Tahir Khaliq, Anjum Nisar, Mian Abrar Ahmed, Zia ul Arfeen and other leaders, in a joint statement, recognized the Prime Minister’s initiative as a “historic intervention,” a bold step towards providing much-needed relief to millions of households and thousands of businesses across the country.

They noted that the tariff reduction would have far-reaching positive effects, not only easing the financial burden on consumers but also revitalizing the industrial sector, fostering economic growth, enhancing exports, and ultimately contributing to a more competitive business environment in Pakistan.

While commending the Task force on Energy Sector constituted by the Prime Minister, they particularly appreciated the efforts made by Federal Minister for Energy Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Power Muhammad Ali that resulted in providing a huge relief to the entire nation.

Chairman BMG Zubair Motiwala remarked, “We wholeheartedly commend Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for this landmark decision. Reducing electricity tariffs is not just a welcome relief for millions of domestic consumers and businesses, but it is also an essential catalyst for spurring the growth of local industries.”

Highlighting the benefits of reduced tariff for manufacturing and exports, which are key drivers of Pakistan’s economy, Motiwala added that Karachi’s industrial sector has long been weighed down by soaring electricity prices.

He praised the government for taking decisive action in addressing the challenges faced by the private sector, acknowledging their concerns, and responding with a practical and effective solution that will help rejuvenate industrial activity and fuel economic progress.

President KCCI Jawed Bilwani also welcomed the electricity tariff reduction, stressing the importance of continued government efforts to ensure that this relief is sustained over time. “This announcement is a step in the right direction,” Bilwani stated, adding that the decision marks a turning point in the government’s efforts to support businesses and ease the financial burden on consumers.

He expressed optimism that this initiative would be the first in a series of positive reforms aimed at strengthening the nation’s industrial base and stimulating economic activity across key sectors.

Bilwani also reiterated KCCI’s commitment to collaborating with the government to create a favorable business climate that drives sustainable economic growth and enhances Pakistan’s global competitiveness.