Karachiites Applaud People-centric Federal Budget For FY 2024-25
Sumaira FH Published June 12, 2024 | 09:27 PM
The federal budget presented by the federal government on Wednesday has been well-received for its people-centric approach. Citizens of Karachi, speaking to APP, expressed optimism about the fiscal year 2024-25 budget, hoping it would further steer the economy in the right direction
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) The federal budget presented by the federal government on Wednesday has been well-received for its people-centric approach. Citizens of Karachi, speaking to APP, expressed optimism about the fiscal year 2024-25 budget, hoping it would further steer the economy in the right direction.
An economics student Sameer shared his thoughts with APP, noting that the budget speech by the Federal Finance Minister indicated a serious commitment to economic stability. He praised the government's plan to shift from a state-controlled to a market-driven economy and the focus on promoting exports, considering these steps as wise for the country's future.
Furqan, a general store owner in the Defence area, voiced his hope that the government would follow through on its budget announcements, ensuring that their benefits reach the general public.
He commended the government's pledge to implement market-based reforms in the power sector to reduce energy costs.
Another citizen highlighted the government's successful campaign against electricity theft, which saved billions of rupees, though he suggested there is still room for further action.
A federal government employee welcomed the salary increase, stating that it would help combat inflation.
Zara, a small business owner in Clifton, expressed her satisfaction with the budget's focus on supporting SMEs. She emphasized the importance of facilitating small businesses as they are the backbone of the economy.
Imran, a freelance software developer, praised the government's initiative to boost the tech sector. He emphasized that supporting the tech industry is essential for modernizing the economy and creating high-paying jobs.
In summary, the federal budget for 2024-25 has garnered positive reactions from various sectors of society in Karachi. Citizens are hopeful that the government's plans will be effectively implemented, leading to economic stability and improved living standards for all.
Recent Stories
Senator Bushra Anjum elected as Chairperson Education Committee, Sherry Rehman a ..
SCCI welcomes federal budget 2023-24, terms business friendly
MNA commends PM Shehbaz for presenting people-friendly budget amid economic chal ..
Two drug dealers arrested, drugs recovered
India bowl first in T20 World Cup clash with United States
Robber killed in Wah
Cleaning work of Phalili Nala started in Uthal
Govt to introduce three slabs of rates on filers/non-filers
Six dead, 11 wounded in Russian strike on southern Ukraine: Zelensky
Industrial sector poised for recovery with 4.4% growth target in 2024-25: Annual ..
Haris Rauf confident of victory against Ireland
Ziaullah Langua hails EU, UN for supporting Rule of Law Sector
More Stories From Business
-
Bahawalpur’s traders term Federal Budget people-friendly24 minutes ago
-
Govt to set up NDC, DPA for promoting digital transformation: Minister for Finance and Revenue Senat ..10 minutes ago
-
Govt to allocate Rs4 bln for E-Bikes, Rs2 bln for energy efficient fans: Aurangzeb10 minutes ago
-
Three-pronged strategy to be adopted to reform pension scheme: Aurangzeb10 minutes ago
-
Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Aurangzeb announces upto 25% increase in salaries ..10 minutes ago
-
US consumer inflation falls ahead of Fed interest rate decision3 hours ago
-
France mourns loss of 1960s icon Francoise Hardy3 hours ago
-
US consumer inflation falls ahead of Fed interest rate decision3 hours ago
-
Blood grouping, transfusion awareness camp at Sialkot University4 hours ago
-
Former KPTMA chief hails cut in discount rate4 hours ago
-
WB maintains 3.3 pct growth forecast for Romanian economy3 hours ago
-
Rupee shed 11 paisa against dollar3 hours ago