UrduPoint.com

Karandaaz, Vizpro Join Hands To Digitization Of Retailer To Distributor Payments

Sumaira FH Published June 12, 2023 | 07:00 PM

Karandaaz, Vizpro join hands to digitization of retailer to distributor payments

Karandaaz a prominent organization at the forefront of promoting financial inclusion and driving digital transformation in Pakistan has announced its strategic partnership with Vizpro, a leading player in the digital payments ecosystem for facilitating digital payments This collaboration aims to tackle a critical challenge faced by distributors and retailers across the country, which is the lack of easy access to e-money for digital payments and falls under the Karandaaz "Pilot to Scale" program, a platform dedicated to fostering innovation and scaling up transformative projects in the financial sector, said a press release

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2023 ):Karandaaz a prominent organization at the forefront of promoting financial inclusion and driving digital transformation in Pakistan has announced its strategic partnership with Vizpro, a leading player in the digital payments ecosystem for facilitating digital payments This collaboration aims to tackle a critical challenge faced by distributors and retailers across the country, which is the lack of easy access to e-money for digital payments and falls under the Karandaaz "Pilot to Scale" program, a platform dedicated to fostering innovation and scaling up transformative projects in the financial sector, said a press release.

The primary focus of this collaboration is to facilitate the digitization of retailer-to-distributor payments, introduce Raast IDs for merchants and refine the existing business model while exploring a merchant lending framework.

By streamlining these processes, the partnership aims to significantly enhance the efficiency, convenience, and security of digital payments, particularly within the Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) sector.

Waqasul Hasan, CEO of Karandaaz said that the initiative aims to foster financial inclusion and catalyze digital transformation in Pakistan as the partnership is a significant step forward in the journey to create an inclusive and resilient financial ecosystem that improves the lives of the people.

Sharjeel Murtaza, Director of Digital Financial Services of Karandaaz, emphasized the significance of the partnership and said that commitment lies in harnessing the potential of digital innovation for creating a vibrant and inclusive financial landscape in the country.

CEO Vizpro, Akbar Ayub Khan on the occasion said that Vizpro and Karandaaz's collaboration is going to be key to scaling-up up Vizpro's operations of digitizing the retail supply chain & helping retailers go cashless.

The aim is to create a seamless and efficient digital payments ecosystem that simplifies transactions for distributors and retailers while ensuring a user-friendly experience.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Business

Recent Stories

Arab World is home to thousands of hope makers, sa ..

Arab World is home to thousands of hope makers, says Mohammed bin Rashid as Arab ..

4 minutes ago
 51,660 bikers fined during ongoing year for riding ..

51,660 bikers fined during ongoing year for riding without helmets

14 minutes ago
 'Criminal' held with PSCA cameras' help

'Criminal' held with PSCA cameras' help

14 minutes ago
 Islamabad police issue driving license suspension ..

Islamabad police issue driving license suspension notices to 104 e-challan defau ..

11 minutes ago
 Askari Tower case: ATC sends Dr Yasmin Rahsid to j ..

Askari Tower case: ATC sends Dr Yasmin Rahsid to jail on judicial remand

14 minutes ago
 TikToker Sundal Khattak arrested after bail reject ..

TikToker Sundal Khattak arrested after bail rejection in Hareem Shah video leaks ..

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.