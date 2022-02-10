UrduPoint.com

Karim Directs Allocation Of 20% Industrial Plot Quota For Foreign Investors

Special Assistant to KP CM on Industries & Commerce, Abdul Karim Khan has directed allocation of 20% quota for foreign investors in the new industrial estates in the province

The facilitation, he said, would not only help them in making investment but would also bring new technology to the province.

He expressed these views while speaking during a briefing by the Managing Director (MD) Small Industries Development Board (SIDB), Syed Zafar Ali Shah regarding the construction of new industrial zones in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, said a press release issued here on Thursday.

Deputy Managing Director (DMD) SIDB, Nauman Fayyaz, DMD Sahibzada Zulfikar Ali and Joint Director (Admin) Jamal Nazir were also present on the occasion.

The Special Assistant, who is also chairman of the board directed it for emergency based efforts to provide basic facilities to investors and minimize the time period required for making contacts with concerned departments for power and gas connections and then construction on the industrial plot without any concession.

On this occasion, the Special Assistant was given detail briefing regarding progress on the new industrial estates including Peshawar-II, Swabi, Swat, Bara, Dir Lower, Bajaur, Darra Adamkhel, Kurram, Bannu-II, Abbottabad-III, Chitral, Orakzai, North Waziristan and Lakki Marwat.

For promotion of industrial environment and keeping in view the facilitation of labourers, commercial plazas should also be constructed in the new industrial estates.

During the briefing, the Special Assistant was also informed about the rehabilitation of the existing industrial estates and other development schemes.

