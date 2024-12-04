Karim, Fakhar Discuss Sports Sector's Uplift Schemes In Swabi
Special Assistant to the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Industries and Commerce Abdul Karim Tordher here on Wednesday called on Provincial Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Syed Fakhar Jihan at his office and discussed with him the developmental projects and matters related to the sports sector in Swabi district
The meeting was attended by Director Development Sports Rashida Ghaznavi, Director Works Ahmed Zeb and District Sports Officer Swabi Ibrahim Mohmand.
The meeting reviewed the approval of 9 new sports projects, proposed in Swabi, while the matter of further raising the boundary wall of Tehsil Playground Lahore and establishing an open-air gym in it were also discussed.
On this occasion, the Provincial Sports Minister directed the department officials to visit the said Tehsil Lahore Ground and prepare PC-1 regarding the necessary development work there.
He also directed that the concerned officials of the department should visit the other 8 proposed sites in the district and complete all the necessary requirements for the approval of sports schemes there and send them to the concerned authorities for further action.
