Karim given responsibility as Focal Person on Investment

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has given additional responsibilities to Special Assistant on Industries and Commerce, Abdul Karim Khan and has nominated him as Focal Person for investment and its related activities.

According to an official handout issued here on Thursday, the additional responsibility has been conferred on him due to his outstanding performance in promotion of investment and attracting investors to the province as well as in industrial sector.

Special Assistant to KP CM on Industries and Commerce, Abdul Karim Khan is taking practical steps for attracting foreign investors and promotion of industrial sector of the province. In this connection, he has several achievements to his credit.

Special Assistant will now also assist Chief Minister on matters relating to investment and other related activities.