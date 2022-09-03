UrduPoint.com

Karim Tordher Visits Rashakai SEZ, Meets Officials

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 03, 2022 | 06:50 PM

Karim Tordher visits Rashakai SEZ, meets officials

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2022 ) :Officials from Rashakai Special Economic Zone Development and Operations Company (RSEZDOC) and China Road and Bridge Corporations (CRBC), along with the members of the board of Directors (BoD) KP-EZDMC, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development and Management Company (KP-EZDMC), Javed Iqbal Khattak, Vice Chairman-KPBOIT, Said Mehmood and Director KP-TEVTA, met with Special Assistant to Chief Minister KP on Industries, Abdul Karim Tordher, said a press release issued here on Saturday.

Hassan Farid, Member BoD KP-EZDMC and Director RSEZDOC was also present on the occasion.

The Special Assistant was briefed by the RSEZDOC team on the Rashakai Special Economic Zone (SEZ) through a detailed presentation on the progress of development work, marketing strategy chosen for the promotion of the Zone, enterprises presently working, enterprises in the approval process and concerns pertaining to the Zone.

In addition, the Special Assistant conducted a detailed site inspection to monitor the ongoing development in the Zone.

With an area of 1000 acres, Rashakai Special Economic Zone is a premier CPEC project and is a Prioritized Special Economic Zone. RSEZ will provide 200,000 direct and indirect employment opportunities to the locals upon colonization.

The Special Assistant emphasized on expeditious colonization efforts and promoting the Zone globally with a strong marketing campaign locally as well as overseas to attract investments. He also suggested promoting Rashakai Special Economic Zone during the planned Investment conference in Qatar.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa China Company Road CPEC Qatar Progress SITE From Employment

Recent Stories

COMSATS University Islamabad, Lahore Campus holds ..

COMSATS University Islamabad, Lahore Campus holds Hajj/Umrah Lucky Draw

3 hours ago
 Wood, Parsons impressed by young talent and NHPC ..

Wood, Parsons impressed by young talent and NHPC facilities

3 hours ago
 Govt to bring normalcy back in lives of flood affe ..

Govt to bring normalcy back in lives of flood affectees: Ahsan

4 hours ago
 OCAS Opens Admissions for Intermediate Programs 20 ..

OCAS Opens Admissions for Intermediate Programs 2022-2023

5 hours ago
 Veterinary University arranged Friends Donors Conf ..

Veterinary University arranged Friends Donors Conference under UVAS Flood Relief ..

5 hours ago
 Most original design and best sound quality meet H ..

Most original design and best sound quality meet HUAWEI FreeBuds Lipstick

5 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.