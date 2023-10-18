Open Menu

Kashid Anwar For Collaboration Among All Chambers

Muhammad Irfan Published October 18, 2023 | 05:40 PM

Kashid Anwar for collaboration among all chambers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2023) Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) President Kashif Anwar said on Wednesday

that collaboration among all chambers of commerce and industry would be highly beneficial

for business communities, enabling them to explore new trade and investment opportunities.

He was talking to a delegation of Sahiwal Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SCCI)

that visited Lahore Chamber, where LCCI Senior Vice President Zafar Mahmood Chaudhry,

Acting President of SCCI Mian Umair Ali and Vice President Muhammad Irfan also spoke

on the occasion.

The LCCI President informed the delegation that Lahore chamber has completed 100 years

of its existence and he is the 100th President. "I have declared my two-year tenure as Business

Compliance and Facilitation years."

Kashif Anwar emphasized that collaboration between all the chambers would be highly beneficial

for business communities, enabling them to explore new trade and investment opportunities.

He added that imports are closed because of L/C (Letter of Credit) issues that must be resolved.

He also called for bringing down the policy rate.

Kashif Anwar said that measures to control smog and environment should be taken in consultation

with the stakeholders, adding that LCCI is organizing seminars and awareness sessions for its

members in this regard.

He said that several help desks of Federal and provincial departments are working under one-window

smart services in the premises of Lahore Chamber. All business details are now available on FBR

portal so tax returns should be filed carefully.

President Sahiwal Chamber Mian Umair Ali praised the harmony between LCCI and SCCI, asserting

that it would further bolster inter-chambers interactions.

He said that facilities should be different for the taxpayers and non-tax payers. He also pointed out

that industrial land is expensive, suggesting that chambers should be allowed to buy land and establish

industrial zones that would bring down the land cost besides generating job opportunities.

He invited LCCI President to visit SCCI along with a delegation and said that the members of SCCI

need to learn from LCCI’s experience and urged the LCCI to invite them in every significant event

which will take place in LCCI.

Later, the delegation visited LCCI one-window operation.

More Stories From Business