Kashif Ashfaq Highlights Pakistan Furniture Industry Global Aspects

Faizan Hashmi Published October 23, 2023 | 04:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2023) Chief Executive Officer Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) Kashif Ashfaq on Monday said Pakistan’s furniture industry has a big potential to dominate global markets with innovative designs and can significantly contribute to exports if a lucrative package of incentives and facilitation is offered.

Talking to a delegation of women entrepreneurs furniture manufacturers and designers led by Ms Nida Ejaz, he said unfortunately, the furniture sector remained badly neglected; it needs special attention of the Federal and provincial governments for the training of woodworkers on modern lines, said a news release here.

He said there is an urgent need to explore the international market to boost our exports as there is a lot of potential in Pakistani products, adding he said the value of furniture export was very nominal but the beginning had been made, and with aggressive marketing strategy the value of exports could be doubled in a short span.

He said if the government extends its support to furniture companies, the volume of export could touch the figure of $ 5 billion for the next five years.

He urged the businessmen to work extensively to promote local industry in Pakistan.

"Pakistan is blessed with abundant resources and our artisans are equipped with the best of skills that can help develop the country on modern lines," he added.

PFC was committed to supporting Pakistan's young entrepreneurs associated with the furniture and interior designing sector whose innovative thinking had the potential to unlock great economic prosperity, he added.

