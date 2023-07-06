Open Menu

Kashif Ashfaq Highlights Potential Benefits Of Barter Trade

Sumaira FH Published July 06, 2023 | 05:20 PM

Kashif Ashfaq highlights potential benefits of barter trade

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2023 ) :Chief Executive Officer, Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) Kashif Ashfaq on Thursday said that barter trade among Russia, Iran and Afghanistan would hold several potential benefits and significance for these countries.

Presiding over the PFC board of Directors meeting, he said that this wise and timely epoch making decision of Pakistan would promote regional integration and economic cooperation by leveraging their geographic proximity. Russia, Iran, and Afghanistan can enhance trade routes, connectivity and people-to-people exchanges, leading to a more integrated regional economy, he said.

Kashif Ashfaq said that it would help further strengthen economic ties and promote cooperation among these countries and facilitate the exchange of goods and services without necessarily involving traditional Currency transactions. It will also be particularly useful for the countries facing financial constraints or limited access to global financial systems, he said and added that barter trade would serve as an alternative mechanism for conducting business when traditional financial channels were restricted and in addition to bypassing monetary transactions, these countries can continue trading despite the sanctions shocks.

The PFC head said it can help address trade imbalances between these countries that promotes mutual benefits and foster economic equilibrium. He said that barter trade would also contribute to strengthening political relationships between nations by engaging in economic exchanges. Russia, Iran, and Afghanistan can enhance diplomatic ties, build trust and foster a sense of mutual cooperation. It will facilitate the acquisition of necessary resources for development projects and infrastructure, he expressed.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Exchange Business Iran Russia

Recent Stories

Rhodes Scholars from UAE and beyond mark 120th ann ..

Rhodes Scholars from UAE and beyond mark 120th anniversary of Rhodes Trust

8 minutes ago
 UAE Independent Climate Change Accelerators streng ..

UAE Independent Climate Change Accelerators strengthens global partnerships at L ..

8 minutes ago
 ADAFSA strengthens international partnerships on f ..

ADAFSA strengthens international partnerships on food safety risk assessment

8 minutes ago
 Dubai Sports Council approves fitness centre class ..

Dubai Sports Council approves fitness centre classification based on stars

8 minutes ago
 Ajman Ruler receives commemorative stamp for Al Zo ..

Ajman Ruler receives commemorative stamp for Al Zorah Nature Reserve in Ajman

9 minutes ago
 UAEU ranks 1st in UAE, 38th globally according to ..

UAEU ranks 1st in UAE, 38th globally according to THE Young University Rankings ..

9 minutes ago
DoH refers pharmacy to public prosecution for inve ..

DoH refers pharmacy to public prosecution for investigation on suspicious approp ..

24 minutes ago
 NDMA Convenes Flood Management Conference with Key ..

NDMA Convenes Flood Management Conference with Key Stakeholders

43 minutes ago
 EDGE expands its portfolio with acquisition of lea ..

EDGE expands its portfolio with acquisition of leading cybersecurity company, Or ..

54 minutes ago
 Mansour bin Zayed issues resolution enabling publi ..

Mansour bin Zayed issues resolution enabling public benefit association, private ..

54 minutes ago
 OPPO Find N2 wins Best Smartphone award at the 202 ..

OPPO Find N2 wins Best Smartphone award at the 2023 Asia Mobile Awards in recogn ..

1 hour ago
 Pakistan calls for concrete measures to prevent in ..

Pakistan calls for concrete measures to prevent incidents of Islamophobia

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business