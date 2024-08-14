Open Menu

Kashif Ashfaq Hoists National Flag At PFC HQ

Muhammad Irfan Published August 14, 2024 | 06:40 PM

Kashif Ashfaq hoists national flag at PFC HQ

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2024) Pakistan was carved out as an independent Muslim homeland after immense sacrifices and bloodshed to lead their lives according to the tenets of islam.

Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) Chief Executive Officer Mian Kashif Ashfaq expressed these views after hoisting national flag at PFC Headquarter on Wednesday. He said the journey to independence was marked by relentless struggles, hardships, and unwavering faith in the vision of a separate homeland for Muslims. The founders of Pakistan, led by Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, struggled for a separate land where Muslims could practice their religion freely, govern themselves according to Islamic principles, and protect their cultural and religious identity.

He said the sacrifices made during the struggle for independence were colossal. The large number of families were lost, and many endured unimaginable suffering. However, these sacrifices were not in vain. Pakistan emerged as a beacon of hope for Muslims in the subcontinent, offering them the opportunity to lead their lives according to their religious belief.

He said the creation of Pakistan was not just a political victory but a profound spiritual achievement, fulfilling the aspirations of millions who yearned for a society governed by justice, equality, and Islamic values.

Later all participants were entertained with refreshments, sweets were distributed and Chenone gave special gifts to all.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Muhammad Ali Jinnah Independence Lead Muslim All Million

Recent Stories

Registration of 1m farmers for Kisan Card to be me ..

Registration of 1m farmers for Kisan Card to be met by 31st

8 hours ago
 IHC disposes off PTI's plea for NOC to protest

IHC disposes off PTI's plea for NOC to protest

8 hours ago
 Vas wins 'chaotic' stage as Vollering crashes in w ..

Vas wins 'chaotic' stage as Vollering crashes in women's Tour de France

8 hours ago
 FPCCI urges govt to prioritize increasing poultry ..

FPCCI urges govt to prioritize increasing poultry production

8 hours ago
 PMD forecast torrential rains in Balochistan, Sind ..

PMD forecast torrential rains in Balochistan, Sindh from Aug 16-18; rain in uppe ..

8 hours ago
 Record scholarships issued for Police employees ch ..

Record scholarships issued for Police employees children

8 hours ago
NA body constitutes sub-committee to revive PSM

NA body constitutes sub-committee to revive PSM

9 hours ago
 PMDC to issue digital license certificates

PMDC to issue digital license certificates

9 hours ago
 Rivers Chenab, Indus flow in medium flood: FFC

Rivers Chenab, Indus flow in medium flood: FFC

9 hours ago
 ICAMEA hosts webinar on “Interim Afghan Governme ..

ICAMEA hosts webinar on “Interim Afghan Government three years in Power"

9 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz calls for vigilance against flooding in ..

PM Shehbaz calls for vigilance against flooding in Punjab’s urban, Chenab rive ..

9 hours ago
 CEO IESCO for prompt complaints redressal

CEO IESCO for prompt complaints redressal

9 hours ago

More Stories From Business