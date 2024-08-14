Kashif Ashfaq hoists national flag at PFC HQ

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2024) Pakistan was carved out as an independent Muslim homeland after immense sacrifices and bloodshed to lead their lives according to the tenets of islam.

Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) Chief Executive Officer Mian Kashif Ashfaq expressed these views after hoisting national flag at PFC Headquarter on Wednesday. He said the journey to independence was marked by relentless struggles, hardships, and unwavering faith in the vision of a separate homeland for Muslims. The founders of Pakistan, led by Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, struggled for a separate land where Muslims could practice their religion freely, govern themselves according to Islamic principles, and protect their cultural and religious identity.

He said the sacrifices made during the struggle for independence were colossal. The large number of families were lost, and many endured unimaginable suffering. However, these sacrifices were not in vain. Pakistan emerged as a beacon of hope for Muslims in the subcontinent, offering them the opportunity to lead their lives according to their religious belief.

He said the creation of Pakistan was not just a political victory but a profound spiritual achievement, fulfilling the aspirations of millions who yearned for a society governed by justice, equality, and Islamic values.

Later all participants were entertained with refreshments, sweets were distributed and Chenone gave special gifts to all.