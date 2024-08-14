Kashif Ashfaq Hoists National Flag At PFC HQ
Muhammad Irfan Published August 14, 2024 | 06:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2024) Pakistan was carved out as an independent Muslim homeland after immense sacrifices and bloodshed to lead their lives according to the tenets of islam.
Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) Chief Executive Officer Mian Kashif Ashfaq expressed these views after hoisting national flag at PFC Headquarter on Wednesday. He said the journey to independence was marked by relentless struggles, hardships, and unwavering faith in the vision of a separate homeland for Muslims. The founders of Pakistan, led by Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, struggled for a separate land where Muslims could practice their religion freely, govern themselves according to Islamic principles, and protect their cultural and religious identity.
He said the sacrifices made during the struggle for independence were colossal. The large number of families were lost, and many endured unimaginable suffering. However, these sacrifices were not in vain. Pakistan emerged as a beacon of hope for Muslims in the subcontinent, offering them the opportunity to lead their lives according to their religious belief.
He said the creation of Pakistan was not just a political victory but a profound spiritual achievement, fulfilling the aspirations of millions who yearned for a society governed by justice, equality, and Islamic values.
Later all participants were entertained with refreshments, sweets were distributed and Chenone gave special gifts to all.
Recent Stories
Registration of 1m farmers for Kisan Card to be met by 31st
IHC disposes off PTI's plea for NOC to protest
Vas wins 'chaotic' stage as Vollering crashes in women's Tour de France
FPCCI urges govt to prioritize increasing poultry production
PMD forecast torrential rains in Balochistan, Sindh from Aug 16-18; rain in uppe ..
Record scholarships issued for Police employees children
NA body constitutes sub-committee to revive PSM
PMDC to issue digital license certificates
Rivers Chenab, Indus flow in medium flood: FFC
ICAMEA hosts webinar on “Interim Afghan Government three years in Power"
PM Shehbaz calls for vigilance against flooding in Punjab’s urban, Chenab rive ..
CEO IESCO for prompt complaints redressal
More Stories From Business
-
NA body constitutes sub-committee to revive PSM9 hours ago
-
FPCCI urges govt to prioritize increasing poultry production, exports9 hours ago
-
Options International deposits Rs 6 mln penalty into national treasury9 hours ago
-
Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) okays continuation of PM Relief Package9 hours ago
-
KP CM inaugurates model design, online application for solarization scheme9 hours ago
-
ICCI organizes Independence Day celebrations at Deosai9 hours ago
-
Captain (retd) Nadeem Nasir takes charge as DC Faisalabad9 hours ago
-
STZA establishes four new special technology zones worth Rs 30 bln9 hours ago
-
Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves increase to $ 14.645 billion9 hours ago
-
Stocks climb as retail sales data dispels US growth worries9 hours ago
-
BoR, FBR decide to modernise tax recovery system9 hours ago
-
US retail sales beat expectations on autos boost11 hours ago